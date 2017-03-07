G-20 draft drops resistance to protectionism

Finance chiefs of the Group of 20 economies plan to drop an explicit pledge to resist protectionism, while still promising open trade, a draft of their statement showed.

"We will maintain an open and fair international trading system," according to the preliminary communique seen by Bloomberg News and dated March 1. "We will also strive to reduce excessive global imbalances, promote greater inclusiveness and reduce inequality in our pursuit of economic growth."

The change in language compares with the wording after July's meeting in Chengdu, China, when finance ministers and central bankers vowed to "resist all forms of protectionism."

Since then, a new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has strained the global trade outlook by pledging to prioritize national interests and lashing out against market-opening initiatives such as the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership with the EU.