Snap tumbles for first time since IPO

Snap fell as much as 9 percent, to $24.61 and was trading at $25.41 at 11:47 a.m. in New York. That values the company at about $29 billion.

"Academic literature suggests that the sexier and more glamorous a company's IPO, the more likely it is to be overpriced at its IPO date and to suffer meaningful downwards earnings and valuation revisions in the first eight quarters after it goes public," wrote Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co., in a note to investors. She said Snap's value is more like $19 to $23 a share.

Snap, which began as a phone app for sending vanishing photos, has been building out its advertising and media business, reminding investors of the early days of Facebook Inc. and Google's YouTube. But the company is still years away from profitability, with a net loss higher than its revenue. User growth on the app slowed in the fourth quarter, leading to skepticism about how big the company's advertising business could be.

"We think they are going to be able to monetize and they've shown it but we don't think it's going to be as effective as the valuation is implying," said Ali Mogharabi, an analyst at Morningstar. With the stock trading at around 32 times this year's sales, "based on that, it's overvalued right now."

He rates the stock sell with a price target of $15.