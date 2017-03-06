Snap tumbles for first time since IPO

After a euphoric public market debut, Snap Inc. shares dropped for the first time in three days after analysts began weighing in with their thoughts on the company's true valuation.
The parent company of disappearing-photo app maker Snapchat priced shares in its initial public offering last Wednesday and they surged 44 percent on the first day of trading. On Friday the stock climbed a further 11 percent. By Monday, five of the seven analysts who cover the company had a sell rating on it while two said hold.
No analyst recommends buying the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Not all analysts are able to give their opinion on the stock yet, since those who work at banks involved in the IPO are prevented from doing so for a while.