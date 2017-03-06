Tyson, Deutsche Bank slide; Delta jumps

New York: Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

• Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.61 to $61.99

Tens of thousands of chickens were destroyed at a Tyson supplier's farm because of a bird flu outbreak.

• Southwestern Energy Co., up 23 cents to $7.94

Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.

• Deutsche Bank AG, down 74 cents to $18.61

The German bank said it will raise at least $8.5 billion in capital.

• Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.28 to $48.85

The airline lowered its first-quarter forecast for an important profit measurement amid higher fuel costs.