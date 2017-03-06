Borrowing slows in January as owners take break

WETLANDS REGULATION

President Donald Trump has taken a first step toward the modification or withdrawal of a federal regulation that seeks to expand government jurisdiction over bodies of water. Trump last week issued an order directing the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review the Waters of the United States rule, which would shield many small streams, wetlands and other bodies of water from pollution and development.

The Obama administration regulation issued in 2015 has not yet taken effect because it is the subject of litigation that may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court. Opponents of the rule, including landowners, farmers and small business owners, contend it imposes unfair limits on the use of private lands. Environmentalists and hunting and fishing groups are among the supporters of the rule.

One concern raised by small business groups is that the rule would prevent companies from making improvements to the land without going through a lengthy and expensive permit process.

Federal judges would have to dismiss the suits before the rule can be withdrawn and rewritten. But a new rule could also face legal challenges, which means it can take years until a regulation takes effect.

