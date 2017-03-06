Oil supply will slowly tighten, says IAE

Global energy demand is still rising, with about half the increase in China and India, but it's growing at a slower rate than a few years ago.

The international group, whose members include the U.S. and other oil-importing nations, issued its latest five-year forecast at a major energy conference Monday in Houston.

Oil prices bottomed in early 2016 below $30 a barrel but have risen into the mid-$50s. That has sparked more pumping in the U.S. — Fatih Birol, executive director the IEA, called it the start of a second wave of output from operators in U.S. shale fields in Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota.

The size of the U.S. rebound will depend on prices, he said, with the group offering one forecast if international oil goes to $80 a barrel and a flat outlook if it dips to $50.

Production is also rising in Brazil and Canada, but that is the result of drilling projects that were started before prices collapsed.

The group based its global forecast on Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil, being $58 a barrel. It was trading just under $56 on Monday.

The forecast made no assumptions about changes in policies that might be pursued by President Donald Trump, such as relaxing vehicle-efficiency standards and easing regulations on oil and gas production.