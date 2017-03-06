Oil supply will slowly tighten, says IAE

Houston • An international group representing oil-importing countries warns that the global supply of oil could fall short of demand after 2020 and push prices higher.
There is a worldwide glut of oil now, and the International Energy Agency says the supply looks adequate for the next three years thanks to rising production in the U.S. and a few other nations.
But the group says that supply growth will slow after 2020, with a drop in spare production capacity expected unless new projects are approved soon.
Investment in new projects fell during a slump in oil prices that began in mid-2014. In addition, OPEC members agreed to short-term cuts to boost prices.