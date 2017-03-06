Quantcast
Apartment in Trump Tower rented on Airbnb

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Mar 06 2017 09:29 am

New York • A Trump Tower apartment rented out on Airbnb had gotten rave reviews before the listing was taken down last week.

The New York Times said the listing was removed after it contacted Airbnb for comment about the rental in the building that's home to President Donald Trump and his family.

The Trump Organization says condominium rules prohibit Airbnb listings. Airbnb says it's looking into the matter.

The apartment was available since around September for about $300 to $450 nightly. Renters learned the address after they'd booked reservations. They discreetly described themselves as the apartment owner's guests. They were admitted after presenting ID and undergoing security screening. The Secret Service declined to comment.

A Times reporter's April reservation was canceled after the host learned he planned to write an article.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

 

