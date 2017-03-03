Quantcast
Utah rig count increased by one in the last week

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 42 minutes ago

Houston • The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 756.

Texas increased by six rigs, North Dakota was up three, Louisiana gained two and Utah one, Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday.

Of those, 609 rigs sought oil and 146 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

A year ago, 489 rigs were active.

Oklahoma declined by three, Pennsylvania and Wyoming each dropped two and Alaska, Colorado and New Mexico were off one apiece.

Arkansas, California, Kansas, Ohio and West Virginia were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.

 

