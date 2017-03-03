Drug to limit frequent waking to urinate OK’d

U.S. regulators Friday approved the first drug to reduce nighttime trips to the bathroom.

The treatment is a nasal spray intended for adults who wake up at least twice a night to urinate. The Food and Drug Administration said the spray, called Noctiva, is not approved to treat all causes of frequent nighttime urination, so doctors must determine the cause and best treatment for each person.

Noctiva is approved specifically for a common condition caused by such things as chronic heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes and bladder and prostate problems, as well as some medications.

The nasal spray is used daily about 30 minutes before bedtime. It works by making the kidneys absorb more water, which reduces the amount of urine.