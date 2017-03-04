Snap skeptics may drive $1B of short sales in week

All the love for Snap Inc. is sure to draw out the haters.
That's the view of S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm, which says short interest in the photo-app maker is liable to reach $1 billion within a week, particularly if Friday's rally continues. The contrary bet won't be cheap, either, with the cost to borrow shares likely to start at 25 percent and rise.
"There is a strong chance that the initial IPO rally will continue into a follow-up rally, which will spur even more short demand," Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at S3, wrote in a note. "Stock borrow availability will be tight initially."