Gold nears three-month high, buyers return to top ETF

Gold climbed to the highest in almost three months as investors purchased metal through the biggest exchange-traded fund for a fifth day, the longest buying spree since June.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF rose 8.3 metric tons to 827 tons as of Tuesday, the highest since Dec. 20, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Assets have rebounded from a 10-month low set in late January, helping gold prices extend their first annual gain since 2012 as investors question the implications of President Donald Trump's international and domestic policies.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of 16 gold producers rose for a fifth straight day in the longest stretch of gains since August.