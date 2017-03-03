Banks, health care firms lead stocks slightly higher

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,005.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,383.12. The Nasdaq composite index added 9.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,870.75. Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.13.

Speaking in Chicago on the Fed's economic outlook Friday, Yellen said the Fed will likely resume raising interest rates later this month to reflect a strengthening job market and inflation edging toward the central bank's 2 percent target rate.

Yellen added that the central bank expects steady economic improvement to justify additional rate increases. While not specifying how many rate hikes could occur this year, Yellen noted that Fed officials in December had estimated that there would be three this year.

Investors' expectations of a rate hike this month had been building in recent days as remarks by other Fed officials signaled the central bank is ready to resume raising rates as soon as its next two-day meeting of policymakers on March 14-15.

That's one reason the major indexes moved little before and after Yellen's speech.

Still, the increased likelihood of higher interest rates gave several stocks a modest lift, including banks, which stand to make healthier profits from lending as rates rise. Bank of the Ozarks added $1.09, or 2 percent, to $56.24, while Signature Bank rose $2.79, or 1.7 percent, to $162.24.

Not faring as well were real estate, utilities and phone company stocks, which tend to lose favor among yield-seeking investors when interest rates rise.

"If yields are going up you don't need to buy those stocks to get your yield, you just buy 10-Year Treasury notes," said John Canally, chief economic strategist for LPL Financial.

Bond prices were little changed after pulling back from an early climb. The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 2.48 percent.

Wall Street's slight gains on Friday left the stock market hovering near its latest record highs set on Wednesday.

Stronger-than-expected earnings from companies, continued improvement in the U.S. economy and expectations for business-friendly policies from Washington have helped propel the market this year to new highs. Should investors be nervous about a pullback?

"In the very short term there is some risk of a pullback," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. "I wouldn't say it's likely to approach anything close to a correction, or a 10 percent pullback. Long-term, we continue to think we're solidly in a bull market."

Airlines were among the stocks that notched solid gains Friday.

American Airlines Group rose $1.10, or 2.4 percent, to $46.82, while Alaska Air Group added $2.58, or 2.7 percent, to $98.94. United Continental picked up $2.31, or 3.2 percent, to $75.59.