Costco, Revlon slump; Big Lots, KeyCorp up

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• Costco Wholesale Corp., down $7.74 to $170.24

The warehouse club company reported disappointing second-quarter results and said it will raise its membership fees.

• American Outdoor Brands Corp., down 55 cents to $18.83

The firearms maker lowered its guidance after it said demand for guns appears to be weakening.

• Big Lots Inc., up $1.98 to $54.23

The discount retailer reported a larger profit than analysts expected.

• Revlon Inc., down $1.40 to $32.65

The beauty products company said it struggled in the fourth quarter as consumers did more of their holiday shopping online.