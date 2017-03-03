Weekly recalls: Glass knobs, baby jackets, pool slides

INCIDENTS: Six reports of incidents including two laceration injuries from a broken glass knob.

HOW MANY: About 363,000 units in the U.S. and about 41,000 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday, or visit www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

POOL SLIDES

DETAILS: Helix residential pool slides with serial numbers from SR-HX13-01001 to SR-HX13-01488 and SR-HX14-01001 to SR-HX14-01602. "S.R. Smith," "Helix" and the serial number can be found on the product label located on the top right side of the slide near the staircase rail. They were sold at In The Swim, Leslies Swimming Pool Supply, SCP Distributors and other pool product distributors nationwide and at Amazon.com and Intheswim.com between May 2013 and March 2015.

WHY: A child can fall off the side of the slide before reaching the pool entry point, posing a fall hazard that can result in serious injury.

INCIDENTS: 16 reports of users falling from the slide, resulting in 15 reports of injuries including a 4-year-old girl who sustained a concussion. Other reports included damaged/loosened teeth, cuts to the chin that required stitches, bruising and scrapes.

HOW MANY: About 800.

FOR MORE: Call S.R. Smith at 800-611-4750 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.srsmith.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also send email to helixslideinfo(at)srsmith.com.

BABY JACKETS