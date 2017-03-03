Briefs: USTAR, Uinta/Real, GOED, kickboxing

"Having USTAR at Falcon Hill is a significant boon for the community," said chief operating officer Taylor Woodbury. "Our goal is for this new USTAR building to be the cornerstone of the Silicon Hill movement that will help create a thriving tech community in northern Utah."

Uinta Brewing is now official craft beer sponsor of Real Salt Lake

Uinta Brewing Co. is now the official craft beer sponsor of Real Salt Lake. Terms were not disclosed.

"Entering a partnership with Real is a natural extension of our loyalty to our home state," said Uinta Brewing CEO Steve Mills, praising the "energetic fan base" of the Major League Soccer team and the organization's "same enthusiasm for the town."

Uinta beers will be sold in the stadium and the brewing company will work with Real Salt Lake on programs to engage fans around the state.

Real opens the season against Toronto FC at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

Benjamin Hart promoted to deputy director of GOED

After two years as managing director of urban and rural business services, Benjamin Hart has been promoted to deputy director of the Governor's Office of Economic of Development.

In that role, he will oversee corporate recruitment, international trade and several other programs, said GOED Executive Director Val Hale.

Hale cited Hart's work in creating the Utah Aerospace Pathways and Talent Ready Program initiatives for GOED to promote business-education partnerships. Before that, Hart helped nearly 700 businesses create 2,000 jobs while working as director of employer support initiatives at the state Department of Workforce Services, focusing on its Utah Cluster Acceleration Partnership and Small Business Bridge.

He also has worked for Layton City and Zions Bank.