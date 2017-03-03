Utah’s jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in January

Utah's economy supported 43,800 more jobs in January than it did a year earlier, a solid 3.2 percent annual gain.

"Our state begins the new year on strong economic footing," said Carrie Mayne, chief economist at the state Department of Workforce Services, noting in her monthly report Friday that Utah's jobless rate also dipped one-tenth of a percent to 3.1 percent.

With 1,431,800 nonfarm workers now on payrolls in the state, Utah's economy continues to outperform the country as a whole. Nationally, the annual job growth rate is up 1.5 percent and the unemployment rate is 4.8 percent.

Roughly 47,800 out-of-work Utahns are actively looking for employment, Mayne said.