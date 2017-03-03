Ryanair settles with former employee

Copenhagen, Denmark • Europe's biggest budget airline, Ryanair, has reached a settlement with a former Italian employee who sued the company over her dismissal and working conditions.

Christen Horn Johannessen, lawyer with Norway's Parat union, said Friday that Ryanair has agreed to pay Alessandra Cocca 570,000 kroner ($67,500), the equivalent of three years of salary.

Cocca was hired in 2012 as a flight attendant, and based at an airport near Oslo. Less than a year later, Cocca who compared her job to a "slave contract" and reported a senior colleague for smelling of alcohol, was dismissed.

Norwegian courts had ruled local labor laws applied because she was based in Norway, while the airline claimed the case should be heard in Ireland, where Ryanair is registered. The low-cost airline closed down its Rygge airport base in October after the Norwegian government changed tax laws.