Snap Chat IPO windfall helps California school

San Francisco • A private Catholic high school in California's Silicon Valley that made $24 million from an initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. will use the windfall for financial aid, professional development, teacher training and funding of school programs.

St. Francis High School President Simon Chiu says none of the money will be used for teachers' salaries or other labor costs.

The board of the high school in Mountain View agreed to invest $15,000 in seed money in Snap in 2012. That' when the company was just getting started.

Chiu says board members had been invited to do so by one of the student's parents, a venture capital investor.