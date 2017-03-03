Feds: Ex-transportation official should get prison

Newark, N.J. • A former transportation official and mentor to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie "should not get a get-out-of-jail card" for using his position to shake down United Airlines to relaunch a flight to his weekend home, federal prosecutors argue in a court filing.
They recommend in the filing Thursday that former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson serve 24 months in prison for pressuring the airline to restart a money-losing flight to South Carolina, near his weekend home. The flight was derisively dubbed "The Chairman's Flight."
Samson's lawyers wrote earlier in the week that the 77-year-old is in poor health and that even though he misused his position, he was "not corrupted" and didn't financially harm the Port Authority or the public with his actions. They're seeking probation and community service.