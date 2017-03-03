Barnes & Noble plunges after bad holiday quarter

Barnes & Noble investors were bracing for weak results over the holidays. What they got was worse.

The bookstore chain posted profit of 96 cents last quarter, well below the $1.13 analysts estimated. And same-store sales -- a closely watched benchmark -- plunged 8.3 percent. That was the biggest holiday-quarter decline since 2005.

The stock fell as much as 9.1 percent to $9 in New York trading, the biggest intraday drop since August 2016. That followed an 11 percent decline this year through Wednesday's close.

The results suggest that Chief Executive Officer Leonard Riggio has more of an uphill battle against Amazon.com Inc. than feared. Barnes & Noble is struggling to get customers into its stores, and efforts to expand its nonbook merchandise has had limited payoff.