PSA nearing deal for GM’s European Opel unit?

PSA confirmed the potential union meeting but said it could be canceled or postponed, adding that talks were ongoing and that the carmakers haven't set a timeline. A spokesman for GM's European unit declined to comment.

One of the key negotiating points is how PSA can achieve about 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in savings from a deal, said one of the people. These would come largely from potential future capacity reductions as well as savings from joint purchasing, sharing more parts and lowering overhead costs, the person said.

PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares plans to revive GM's unprofitable Opel and Vauxhall brands with a restructuring similar to his project that brought the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars back from the brink over the past three years.

Opel, based near Frankfurt, could in turn serve as a growth driver with potential for expansion beyond its home region, a role that was limited under GM's ownership, Tavares said last week.

Sales volume is critical in Europe's largely saturated mass-market segment, and adding GM's roughly 1.2 million in annual deliveries in the region would help PSA spread the cost of developing new cars and engines across a larger number of vehicles.

Another issue in the talks is how GM and PSA will manage the pension plan for Opel retirees, people familiar with the discussions have said. The program is underfunded by about $9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other complex questions to resolve include licensing fees for technology used in Opel cars and plans to cut production capacity.