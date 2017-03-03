Caterpillar raid fuels biggest slump in 8 months

Caterpillar, which has a financial unit that lends to customers, confirmed by email the presence of agents in some of its Peoria-area facilities and said it was cooperating. The stock fell 4.8 percent, heading for the biggest decline since June.

The raids come as new Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby shifts the global headquarters to Chicago to bolster the iconic U.S. machinery maker's push in foreign markets. Last week Oberhelman, who remains as chairman, participated in discussions on pro-growth policy at the White House, where President Donald Trump said, "I love Caterpillar."

"The timing is surprising but there have been publicly stated concerns in the past, and it could be potentially related to that," Macquarie analyst Sameer Rathod said by telephone. Caterpillar's "transfer pricing accounting was under a microscope and we haven't really heard anything on these for a long time."

Although the focus of the raids wasn't clear, the company disclosed in an annual filing last month that it received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on Jan. 8, 2015.

The subpoena requested documents relating to, among other things, financial information on U.S. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries. That included undistributed profits of non-U.S. subsidiaries and the movement of cash among U.S. and non-U.S. subsidiaries, the company said.

The manufacturer said it got additional subpoenas relating to this investigation requesting more information on the purchase and resale of replacement parts by Caterpillar and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries and dividend distributions of certain non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries. The company said in the filing that it believes this matter "will not have a material adverse effect on the company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity."

A former Caterpillar executive accused the company in a 2009 whistleblower lawsuit of using offshore subsidiaries in Switzerland and Bermuda to avoid about $2 billion in U.S. taxes from 2000 to 2009. The company sold and shipped spare parts globally from Illinois while improperly attributing at least $5.6 billion of profit from those sales to a unit in Geneva, according to claims made in that lawsuit, which was settled in 2012.

In 2014, the U.S. Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations followed up on the executive's claims and found that Caterpillar had "shifted billions of dollars in profits away from the United States and into Switzerland." In Switzerland, Caterpillar had an effective corporate tax rate of 4 percent to 6 percent, the panel found -- far less than the 35 percent U.S. corporate income tax rate. Caterpillar told the Senate panel that it had fully complied with U.S. tax law.

Last month, the company said in an annual filing that it is "vigorously contesting" about $2 billion in additional tax and penalties that it says the IRS is proposing to collect on "profits earned from certain parts transactions" by a subsidiary in Switzerland known as Caterpillar SARL.

"We believe the relevant transactions complied with applicable tax laws and did not violate judicial doctrines," Caterpillar said in the disclosure.

A spokesman for the FDIC declined to comment on Thursday's raids. Justin Cole, a spokesman for the IRS Criminal Investigation division, confirmed that its agents were on-site, without elaborating.