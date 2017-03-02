Air Force reviewing Lockheed’s satellite boost system

The U.S. Air Force has opened a review of the propulsion systems used for Lockheed Martin's military satellites after an undisclosed problem during a recent attempt to boost one into orbit, according to the service.

The review has delayed once again the Air Force's acceptance of Lockheed's first new Global Positioning System satellite, which is already 34 months late. The most recent delivery goal had been Feb. 28, and the plan remains to launch it by spring of 2018.

While there's no evidence that the propulsion system on the first, $524 million satellite in the new GPS III series has a flaw, the Air Force has decided to keep it in storage at a Lockheed facility "out of an abundance of caution," Capt. AnnMarie Annicelli, an Air Force spokeswoman, said in an email. It was placed into storage "after having successfully completed all planned test and integration activities," she said.