Kroger and Puma dip, Monster Beverage gains

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
• Kroger Co., down $1.39 to $30.67
The supermarket chain gave a cautious forecast as it said business conditions will remain difficult in early 2017.
• Shake Shack Inc., down 95 cents to $35.17
The burger chain's sales and its revenue forecast for 2017 disappointed investors.
• Apache Corp., down $1.03 to $51.92
Energy companies declined as the price of oil fell.
• Barnes & Noble Inc., down 85 cents to $9.05
The book seller reported a smaller-than-expected profit and said business has gotten worse this year.