Kroger and Puma dip, Monster Beverage gains

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• Kroger Co., down $1.39 to $30.67

The supermarket chain gave a cautious forecast as it said business conditions will remain difficult in early 2017.

• Shake Shack Inc., down 95 cents to $35.17

The burger chain's sales and its revenue forecast for 2017 disappointed investors.

• Apache Corp., down $1.03 to $51.92

Energy companies declined as the price of oil fell.

• Barnes & Noble Inc., down 85 cents to $9.05

The book seller reported a smaller-than-expected profit and said business has gotten worse this year.