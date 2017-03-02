Subway bites back, says its chicken is mostly meat after new tests

Subway says lab tests it commissioned show its chicken had only trace amounts of soy.

That comes after a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. show reported that tests showed only about half the DNA from Subway chicken samples was from chicken. The rest was mostly from soy.

After calling the report "false and misleading," Subway followed up by saying it sent chicken to two labs and the results from both found soy protein to be less than 1 percent of the samples.

It said it performed different types of tests than the one done by the CBC. Subway says one test for the presence or absence of a species showed that the protein was chicken, and a second determined the amount of soy content.