Struggling students forced to wait as Utah’s public colleges don’t have enough therapists

It's a problem schools across the state are facing. More and more students are seeking help, but there aren't enough counselors — or hours in the day — to accommodate the need.

Utah State hopes to alleviate the problem next year by adding an additional counselor through student fee increases, but even that likely won't be enough to significantly shrink the burgeoning waitlist.

"It's clear that with the ever increasing complexity that surrounds students, the problem is not going away," Bush said.

Too little help • For the past year, Utah State students have been raising awareness about the counseling access problems.

After passing a campus resolution declaring it a "mental health crisis," they teamed with state Rep. Edward Redd, R-Logan, on a legislative resolution declaring mental health issues a public health crisis across the state. That resolution, which urges state and local entities to develop long-term solutions, was sent to Gov. Gary Herbert this week.

And now this week, a $3.50 student fee increase was approved by students so the counseling center can hire an additional therapist. The increase needs approval of the Board of Regents before going into effect.

"This goes to show how the students of USU recognize that this is a crucial and important problem that needs to be addressed," said Matthew Clewett, USU Student Association's student advocate vice president.

It's important, Clewett said, because mental health problems often are tied to poor school performance.

A 2009 study by the University of Michigan and Harvard Medical School found that mental illnesses, such as anxiety and depression, are predictors of low grades and a higher likelihood of drop out. And the American College Health Association found in 2014 that more than 50 percent of college students had experienced "overwhelming anxiety" in the past year.

But even with adding a counselor, USU still will not meet the recommended national therapist-to-student ratio.

Those recommendations state that colleges and universities should have one full-time therapist per 1,000 to 1,500 students. Given the about 16,000 students attending classes at Utah State's main campus, there should be between 11 and 16 therapists.

But USU isn't the only school in Utah that does not meet these benchmarks.

Utah Valley University only has 7 therapists for about 35,000 students, meaning there is only one counselor per 4,997 students. And the University of Utah has one therapist for every 2,617 students, though the U. is in the final stages of hiring two additional therapists.

Students at both schools can face wait times longer than a week.