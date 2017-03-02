Average 30-year mortgage rate at 4.10%

Washington • Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, breaking a holding pattern that prevailed for more than a month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 4.10 percent from 4.16 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.64 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent through 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages slipped to 3.32 percent from 3.37 percent last week.

Mortgage rates fell at the start of the year after rising for nine straight weeks following President Donald Trump's election in November. Rates have moved little in recent weeks after the initial decline.