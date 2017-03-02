Foreign mining workers kidnapped in Congo

Beni, Congo • Five workers have been kidnapped from a gold mine in eastern Congo, including ones from France and Tanzania, and rebels are demanding $1 million in ransom, a local official said Thursday.

The Congolese, Tanzanian and French workers were abducted Wednesday from Banro Mining Corp.'s Namoya mine, said Kabambare administrator Balthazar Hemedi Kabemba. An investigation has been opened, but members of the rebel group Rahiya Mutomboki have left leaflets around the mines threatening its workers.

"These five workers, including one Frenchman and one Tanzanian, are still in the hands of their captors. Though the captors have not been identified, witnesses say they were armed with AK-47s," the official said.