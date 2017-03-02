World shares waver after latest Wall Street rally

London • European stock markets traded in narrow ranges Thursday as the momentum stemming from Wall Street's barnstorming run faded.
However, the dollar remained in the ascendant as investors priced in a growing likelihood of another U.S. rate hike this month.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX was steady at 12,072 while the CAC 40 in France was up 0.2 percent at 4,970. Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.1 percent higher at 7,377. U.S. stocks were poised for modest declines at the open with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 0.1 percent.
WALL STREET HIGHS: The Dow Jones industrial average surpassed 21,000 points for the first time on Wednesday in what was the biggest gain for the blue chip index so far this year. Optimism over corporate tax cuts, deregulation and other business-friendly policy proposals reiterated by President Donald Trump during a speech before Congress helped fuel the rally. The Dow jumped 1.5 percent to 21,115.55. The S&P 500 index gained 1.4 percent, to 2,395.96 in its biggest single-day gain. The Nasdaq composite index also added 1.4 percent, to 5,904.03.