Chaffetz is first congressional Republican to say Sessions should recuse himself from Russia investigation

Washington – Rep. Jason Chaffetz called Thursday for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation of Russia's meddling with the U.S. presidential election after news emerged that Sessions had met with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying under oath that he had not met with any officials from the country.
"AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself," Chaffetz tweeted Thursday morning, becoming the first Republican to publicly say so.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, followed suit a few hours later saying: "Jeff Sessions is a former colleague and a friend, but I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe."