Chaffetz is first congressional Republican to say Sessions should recuse himself from Russia investigation

By connect
First Published      Updated 2 minutes ago
Washington – Rep. Jason Chaffetz called Thursday for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation of Russia's meddling with the U.S. presidential election after news emerged that Sessions had met with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying under oath that he had not met with any officials from the country.

"AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself," Chaffetz tweeted Thursday morning, becoming the first Republican to publicly say so.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, followed suit a few hours later saying: "Jeff Sessions is a former colleague and a friend, but I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe."

But Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wouldn't go that far, leaving the decision up to Sessions, a former senator from Alabama.

"Attorney General Sessions said this morning that he will recuse himself any time and every time it's warranted by the circumstances," Lee said. "This is someone I trust. I trust him enough to make that determination."

The firestorm started when The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that Sessions had twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, though the Alabama senator had denied so during his confirmation hearing. Asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how he would handle learning that officials with President Donald Trump's campaign had contacts with Russia, Sessions, a top Trump surrogate, said he wasn't aware of "any of those activities."

"I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," Sessions added.

Senate Democrats – including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – have started to call for Sessions to not only recuse himself but step down amid the news.

"Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign," Schumer said.

The Tribune will continue to update this story throughout the day.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

