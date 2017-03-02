Chaffetz is first congressional Republican to say Sessions should recuse himself from Russia investigation

But Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wouldn't go that far, leaving the decision up to Sessions, a former senator from Alabama.

"Attorney General Sessions said this morning that he will recuse himself any time and every time it's warranted by the circumstances," Lee said. "This is someone I trust. I trust him enough to make that determination."

The firestorm started when The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that Sessions had twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, though the Alabama senator had denied so during his confirmation hearing. Asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how he would handle learning that officials with President Donald Trump's campaign had contacts with Russia, Sessions, a top Trump surrogate, said he wasn't aware of "any of those activities."

"I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians," Sessions added.

Senate Democrats – including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – have started to call for Sessions to not only recuse himself but step down amid the news.

"Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign," Schumer said.

