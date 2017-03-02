Briefs: U alums, Love, Lowe’s, loans

University of Utah Alumni group honors distinguished graduates

Four people will be recognized as distinguished graduates by the University of Utah Alumni Association in the organization's annual Founders Day ceremony Friday evening at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

The recipients are:

• Alan Sullivan, an attorney in the Salt Lake City law firm Snell & Wilmer, who won the largest jury verdict in state court history;

• Pamela Cipriano, a health cae executive and current president of the 3.1 million member American Nurses Association;

• Philanthropist and Silicon Valley high-tech entrepreneur David Jorgensen, who has helped more than 40 engineering students with scholarships; and