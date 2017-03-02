Quantcast
Briefs: U alums, Love, Lowe’s, loans

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Mar 02 2017 01:05 am

University of Utah Alumni group honors distinguished graduates

Four people will be recognized as distinguished graduates by the University of Utah Alumni Association in the organization's annual Founders Day ceremony Friday evening at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

The recipients are:

• Alan Sullivan, an attorney in the Salt Lake City law firm Snell & Wilmer, who won the largest jury verdict in state court history;

• Pamela Cipriano, a health cae executive and current president of the 3.1 million member American Nurses Association;

• Philanthropist and Silicon Valley high-tech entrepreneur David Jorgensen, who has helped more than 40 engineering students with scholarships; and

• Miriah Meyer, a computer scientist who designs visualization systems that help researchers make sense of complex data.

The Alumni Association also will honor Bruce Bastian, co-founder of WordPerfect and a major advocate of LGBTQ equality, as its honorary alumnus.

Love Communications wins two branding awards for cider label

Salt Lake City-based Love Communications won two branding awards at the Beverage Tasting Institute's World Beer Championships for ads it produced for Mountain West Cider's Stillwater label.

Love won bronze medals in creativity category for its concept and execution, and in the design category for images, text and arrangement.

Boys & Girls Clubs to receive $50,000 grant from Lowe's

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake will be in better shape to nurture their young visitors due to a $50,000 grant from retailer Lowe's "Renovation Across the Nation" initiative.

The Salt Lake organization was one of 50 to receive the grant from Lowe's, along with volunteer assistance, for improvements and renovations.

"Our Sugar House Club was selected as the signature club in the state," said Boys & Girls Club executive Machelle Lake, contending Lowe's support will help the club at 968 E. Sugarmont Dr. (2225 South) "remain safe and inviting for local youth."

