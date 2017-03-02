Slim is $16 billion poorer in Trump era — but more popular

There's another, entirely unexpected, element to the Slim saga, though.

The same forces that are shrinking his fortune are, oddly enough, also boosting his popularity at home — to the extent that he is now talked about wistfully as a candidate in next year's presidential election.

After Slim met with Trump in a December visit, Mexicans outraged by Trump's vow to step up deportations and build a border wall at Mexico's expense started to warm to the idea that the 77-year-old tycoon could be exactly what the country needs.

A poll by El Universal in January showed that Slim was considered the best-suited Mexican to face Trump, edging out populist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the early frontrunner.

His calls for the Mexican economy to look inward, as much as his vast fortune and defiance of Trump, have resonated with Mexicans. And while long reviled at home for his hard-ball business practices, Slim has become politically palatable as cell phone bills have fallen because of a price war and regulatory crackdown.

His candidacy may be a longshot — he told Bloomberg TV in December that he'd "never" run for office — but Mexicans are hopeful.

"Slim said he wasn't interested," said David Crow, a political analyst at Mexico City research center Centro de Investigacion y Docencia Economicas. "Nobody quite believes him or wants to believe him. He out-Trumps Trump. He's similar as a private sector guy, but he's fabulously wealthy and far outpaces Trump in that regard."

Indeed, Slim, the world's richest person as recently as 2013, is worth 17 times more than Trump's current $3 billion.

As for his newfound popularity, a spokesman said the drop in mobile phone bills for Mexicans isn't necessarily the reason. "Fortunately, Mexican people have started to realize he's an honest, smart and principled businessman who has helped many others," Arturo Elias Ayub said from Mexico City.

Trump's campaign talk strained relations with Slim. After Trump's accusation that Mexico was sending rapists and other criminals to the U.S., Slim's Ora TV network quickly dropped a television project with the then-candidate.

When the New York Times later dug up allegations of Trump's sexual harassment, he claimed reporters were acting as "corporate lobbyists for Carlos Slim," a reference to his 17 percent holding in the newspaper company, the biggest individual shareholder.

But after Trump won, peace negotiations began. Slim traveled to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, for what the president-elect called "a lovely dinner with a wonderful man."

When Slim spoke to reporters in Mexico weeks later, he criticized the proposed wall, saying investment and job creation are better ways to stem immigration. He had kind words for Trump, however, even holding up a copy of the president's latest book, "Great Again," for photos.

"Trump is not The Terminator," he reassured his fellow Mexicans, whose ire for Trump had turned the American billionaire into a best-selling pinata. "He's a negotiator."