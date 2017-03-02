MetLife headcount drops by 11,000 as CEO shifts focus

MetLife Inc., the largest U.S. life insurer, lowered its headcount by 11,000 last year as Chief Executive Steve Kandarian reduced costs and prepared to spin off a U.S. retail business.

The insurer had 58,000 employees as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday, down 16 percent from a year earlier.

Kandarian sold a distribution network of more than 4,000 advisers to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. in 2016. He also announced plans to cut staff as he works to separate Brighthouse Financial, the U.S. business that sells annuities and life insurance to individuals.

MetLife joins rival American International Group Inc. in shrinking to help boost profitability. AIG said in a regulatory filing last month that its headcount fell 15 percent in 2016 to 56,400. New York-based MetLife announced a deal in August to outsource the administration of almost 7 million policies to Computer Sciences Corp., and CSC said it would offer employment to more than 1,000 people who worked for Kandarian's company in the U.S. and India.