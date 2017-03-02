Exxon’s new CEO shifts investments to shale

Output from shale wells will grow an average of 20 percent annually through 2025 as Woods intensifies the company's focus on the Americas.

"The shift from long to short is really a reflection of the opportunity that has grown in the short-cycle business," Woods said. "That part of the business isn't in discovery mode; it's in extraction mode."

Exxon was a late-comer to shale, shunning it for the first decade of this century as a niche that couldn't generate enough output to make a mark on the balance sheet of a major international explorer.

When Tillerson steered Exxon into shale drilling with its $34.9 billion acquisition of gas explorer XTO Energy in 2010, he conceded Exxon had missed out on the first wave of the fracking revolution.

Woods, a 52-year-old electrical engineer by training, joined Exxon as an analyst in 1992 and rose through the ranks on the refining and chemicals side of the business.

In an appearance before analysts and investors at the New York Stock Exchange, he discouraged observers from assuming his background in the so-called downstream side of the business would tilt his decision making.

Using "past actions of mine as a rule book" to assess future decisions probably won't work, according to Woods. Exxon's leadership-development process prepares executives to oversee any part of the corporation, so that "when you go through that management process, you become fungible," he said.

The world's biggest oil explorer by market value will spend more than $5.5 billion this year to drill wells in the U.S. Permian and Bakken shale regions, among other so-called short-cycle assets, Exxon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Irving, Texas-based company is targeting annual output equivalent to 4 million to 4.4 million barrels of oil a day, excluding the impact of divestitures.

Investors may still be looking for more as Exxon "continues to struggle to showcase upstream volume growth over the near to medium term," said Vincent Piazza, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. The company's production has fallen in four of the past five years and averaged 4.05 million barrels a day in 2016.

Exxon has never been more out of favor with analysts in its modern history. The proportion of "buy" recommendations among analysts following the company is at its lowest since at least 1997, two years before the $88 billion Mobil merger.

Seven analysts have the equivalent of a sell rating on the company, with five buys and 17 holds.

During his address, Woods spelled out Exxon's strategies for bolstering reserves, lifting oil and natural gas production, and increasing cash flow. A key platform of his address was Exxon's investments in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the largest U.S. oil field.

Annual output from Exxon's Permian, Bakken and other U.S. shale holdings may reach the equivalent of 750,000 barrels a day in 2025, according to the statement. That would be more than the current output of Qatar.

Exxon agreed in January to pay as much as $6.6 billion in an acquisition that will more than double the company's Permian footprint. In its biggest transaction since the XTO purchase, Exxon agreed to hand over $5.6 billion in shares, plus as much as another $1 billion in contingent cash payments for rights to drill the Permian's Delaware region.