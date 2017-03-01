Treasuries tumble; two-year yield is highest since ‘09

Treasuries tumbled, extending a slide sparked by hawkish comments Tuesday from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley and San Francisco Fed President John Williams that sent expectations for a March rate hike surging.

Yields were up by two to seven basis points as of 3:18 p.m. in New York. The two-year yield climbed as much as 4.4 basis points to 1.304 percent, reaching the highest on an intraday basis since 2009 and eclipsing its 2016 peak of 1.30 percent.

Longer-dated yields remained confined to recent ranges, indicating little change in the number of increases expected by year-end.

• UST 10Y and 30Y yields topped 50-DMAs for first time since Feb. 22; 30Y topped 3 percent;