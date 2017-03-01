Record highs: Dow crosses 21,000-point mark

Optimism over corporate tax cuts, deregulation and other business-friendly policy proposals reiterated by President Donald Trump during a speech before Congress helped fuel the rally. Growing speculation that the Federal Reserve may soon elect to raise interest rates again also helped put traders in a buying mood.

"We're seeing a strong risk-on rally in the face of rising expectations of Fed action as early as March based on a belief there will be a pro-growth agenda that gets enacted," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank. "It's been what I would characterize as a bit of market euphoria on the back of the president's address to the joint session of Congress last night."

The Dow jumped 303.31 points, or 1.5 percent, to 21,115.55. At one point, the 30-company average was up more than 356 points. The Dow hadn't been up more than 300 points in one day since November.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 32.32 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,395.96. That's the biggest single-day gain for the index, the benchmark favored by professional investors, since early November.

The Nasdaq composite index added 78.59 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,904.03. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a bullish signal on the economy. The Russell 2000 index rose 26.95 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,413.64.

All four indexes closed at new all-time highs. Each had set new highs last month.

Bond prices fell and yields rose after a key Federal Reserve official, New York Fed President William Dudley, said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.46 percent from 2.40 percent late Tuesday.

Strong gains in major global stock indexes overnight and into early Wednesday hinted at the possibility of another milestone day for Wall Street.

Better-than-expected company earnings and outlooks from Lowe's, Big 5 Sporting Goods and other companies also helped give the market a boost.

But it is the prospect of more profitable days ahead for Corporate America that encouraged investors to pile into stocks.

On Tuesday night, Trump struck a less confrontational tone than usual and steered away from dramatically negative descriptions of the state of the U.S. economy. He also reaffirmed his pledges to reform taxes, slash red tape and ramp up spending on defense and infrastructure projects. The promises have helped send U.S. stock benchmarks to records, even though Trump offered little by way of detail.

"The market has shifted from being worried about lower growth for longer, to expecting more growth sooner rather than later," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Financial Partners.

Financials led all other sectors in the S&P 500, climbing 2.8 percent. The sector is up 8.1 percent this year. JPMorgan Chase climbed $2.98, or 3.3 percent, to $93.60. Goldman Sachs rose $4.65, or 1.9 percent, to $252.71.

Traders bid up shares in several companies that reported strong quarterly results or outlooks.

Lowe's climbed $7.08, or 9.5 percent, to $81.45, while Big 5 Sporting Goods gained $1.75, or 13 percent, to $15.20.