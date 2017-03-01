Lowe’s, Weight Watchers up, Etsy down

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

• Lincoln National Corp., up $2.17 to $72.33

Banks and other financial companies jumped as investors felt it is more likely that interest rates will rise soon.

• Lowe's Cos., up $7.08 to $81.45

The home improvement retailer beat Wall Street estimates and gave a strong outlook as consumers continued to spend on their homes.

• Impax Laboratories Inc., down $4.95 to $9.30

The generic drug company's fourth-quarter results suffered because of lower prices and tough competition for key products.

• Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.96 to $18.35