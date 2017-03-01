Briefs: Love’s, Americold, YWCA, McDonald’s

Americold Logistics breaks ground on distribution center in Clearfield

Americold Logistics, a supply-chain company that supports the food industry, broke ground last Thursday on a $30 million temperature-controlled distribution center in Clearfield.

The 200,000-square-foot facility at 755 E. 1700 South has the capacity to hold 6.5 million cubic feet of material. "The facility will have both chilled and deep frozen capability so it can handle all types of food, including ice cream," said Americold Logistics President and CEO Fred Boehler.

He said 50 jobs will be created with the fall completion of the distribution center, part of the warehousing, transportation and complementary services that Americold Logistics provides to producers and retailers of food.

YWCA Utah to get no-cost, fast internet speeds from Google Fiber

The YWCA Utah is about to get no-cost, "super fast" internet speeds.

All six of YWCA Utah's buildings will be equipped with a one gigabit internet speed from Google Fiber. The YWCA's residents, program participants, staff and community partners also will have access to the high-speed internet, making the organization the first in Salt Lake City to be outfitted through Google Fiber's Community Connections Program. That program also delivers high-speed internet access to libraries, community centers and nonprofits.

Special straws optimize shamrock shake experience

Eight customers of the McDonald's in Lehi got an engineering treat last week — while tasting the chain's chocolate shamrock shake with a specially designed straw.

McDonald's had a team of aerospace and robotic engineers design the straw to draw equal mixes of chocolate and mint from the shake.

"We might've overdone it a bit with the straw, but it's pretty cool to use it for the perfect sip of mint and chocolate," said restaurant owner Rob Sparrer. His was the only Utah McDonald's to get some of the 2,000 straws produced. A quarter from each shake sold will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.