Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

First of 4 sessions to teach businesses how to operate concessions at SLC International Airport

First Published      Updated 41 minutes ago

The first of four sessions to help educate businesses about what will be required to operate a concession at the remodeled Salt Lake City International Airport will be held Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the Airport Training and Activity Center, 1911 N. 2200 West.

A second will be Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Others are set for March 24 and March 27, all at the same location.

Salt Lake City Department of Airports spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the two-hour sessions will continue periodically throughout the year, leading up to the public solicitation process for concessions that is scheduled to begin in about a year.

The first phase of airport renovation will be finished in 2020. Phase two will be done in 2023-24, complete with a terminal, two concourses and a parking garage.

"Operating a business at the airport is unique," Volmer said, noting the facility is owned by the city, regulated by the federal government and in a high security environment. Concessionaires also have limited space and long lease terms, she added.

Mike Gorrell

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()