First of 4 sessions to teach businesses how to operate concessions at SLC International Airport

The first of four sessions to help educate businesses about what will be required to operate a concession at the remodeled Salt Lake City International Airport will be held Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the Airport Training and Activity Center, 1911 N. 2200 West.

Salt Lake City Department of Airports spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the two-hour sessions will continue periodically throughout the year, leading up to the public solicitation process for concessions that is scheduled to begin in about a year.