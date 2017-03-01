Briefs: Gateway, Swire, Big-D, ATK

Gateway offers $5k incentive to festivals willing to relocate
The Gateway shopping center is offering $5,000 to festivals to relocate to the retail district on downtown Salt Lake City's west side. The payoff could double if attendance reaches 10,000 people.
"As we move into the next phase of our renovation," said Gateway marketing director Edie Trott, citing a $100 million renovation under way, "we're intent on making The Gateway a place that celebrates our community. We're excited to provide a format to encourage and support a wide array of gatherings."
She said the shopping center's plans conform with the Downtown Alliance's recently released Downtown Rising Action Plan, which foresees development of a "sports and entertainment district" in the area around The Gateway and Vivint SmartHome Arena.