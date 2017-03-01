Briefs: Gateway, Swire, Big-D, ATK

"The intent is to reposition Gateway's role in this community and place a renewed effort on emphasizing art, entertainment and culture," she added. Grant applications are due April 1. Forms are available at http://shopthegateway.com/news-events/item/1340-event-and-sponsorship-grant.

Said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jason Mathis: "We can't help but be excited for what comes next. We see Gateway playing a larger role in making downtown a livelier place."

The Salt Lake Tribune's offices are in The Gateway.

New Coca-Cola deal expands Swire's Washington presence

Draper-based Swire Coca-Cola has acquired nine sales and distribution facilities and a production plant in Washington in completing a refranchising agreement with The Coca-Cola Co.

Swire had a small presence in Washington, but will add 1,000 new employees with this expansion. It now has 6,000 employees distributing 300 brands in 13 states.

"As a native of Washington," said company president and CEO Jack Pelo, "I am proud to see our company expand in my home state."

Big-D names 41-year veteran Rob Moore as its new CEO

Rob Moore is Big-D Construction's new CEO. A 41-year company veteran, Moore had been president and COO. He replaces Jack Livingood, who will remain as chairman of Big-D's board.

Big-D also promoted Forrest McNabb from executive vice president to president of the company's Mountain West Group. He will retain his leadership role in Big-D's national food and beverage group.

Founded in 1967, the company has eight regional offices, more than 1,000 employees and generates more than $1 billion annually in revenue.