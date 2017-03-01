Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Briefs: Gateway, Swire, Big-D, ATK

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Mar 01 2017 02:45 pm

Gateway offers $5k incentive to festivals willing to relocate

The Gateway shopping center is offering $5,000 to festivals to relocate to the retail district on downtown Salt Lake City's west side. The payoff could double if attendance reaches 10,000 people.

"As we move into the next phase of our renovation," said Gateway marketing director Edie Trott, citing a $100 million renovation under way, "we're intent on making The Gateway a place that celebrates our community. We're excited to provide a format to encourage and support a wide array of gatherings."

She said the shopping center's plans conform with the Downtown Alliance's recently released Downtown Rising Action Plan, which foresees development of a "sports and entertainment district" in the area around The Gateway and Vivint SmartHome Arena.

"The intent is to reposition Gateway's role in this community and place a renewed effort on emphasizing art, entertainment and culture," she added. Grant applications are due April 1. Forms are available at http://shopthegateway.com/news-events/item/1340-event-and-sponsorship-grant.

Said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jason Mathis: "We can't help but be excited for what comes next. We see Gateway playing a larger role in making downtown a livelier place."

The Salt Lake Tribune's offices are in The Gateway.

New Coca-Cola deal expands Swire's Washington presence

Draper-based Swire Coca-Cola has acquired nine sales and distribution facilities and a production plant in Washington in completing a refranchising agreement with The Coca-Cola Co.

Swire had a small presence in Washington, but will add 1,000 new employees with this expansion. It now has 6,000 employees distributing 300 brands in 13 states.

"As a native of Washington," said company president and CEO Jack Pelo, "I am proud to see our company expand in my home state."

Big-D names 41-year veteran Rob Moore as its new CEO

Rob Moore is Big-D Construction's new CEO. A 41-year company veteran, Moore had been president and COO. He replaces Jack Livingood, who will remain as chairman of Big-D's board.

Big-D also promoted Forrest McNabb from executive vice president to president of the company's Mountain West Group. He will retain his leadership role in Big-D's national food and beverage group.

Founded in 1967, the company has eight regional offices, more than 1,000 employees and generates more than $1 billion annually in revenue.

» Next page... Single page

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()