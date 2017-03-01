Tribes pressure feds on oil, gas drilling in New Mexico

While the campaign has focused in the past on pollution concerns, the tribes' cultural ties to Chaco and the archaeological sites that are scattered across the northwestern quadrant of the state have intensified the debate, drawing the attention of even some congressional representatives.

A board member of the Navajo Nation's association of medicine men has spoken out against drilling at tribal council committee meetings, and Navajo President Russell Begaye wrote in his letter to federal officials earlier this month that increased drilling is interrupting the daily lives of his people and threatening sacred sites.

"We are descendants from the Chaco Canyon area. We are connected to these lands spiritually," Begaye said. "The voices of our ancestors live in this area and any disturbance to this area is culturally and morally insensitive."

But Navajo leaders are torn when it comes to energy development. The tribe's extensive mineral resources are among Indian Country's most valuable. They provide a major chunk of the tribe's revenues.

For example, despite pollution concerns, Navajo officials have scrambled to save a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Arizona and the mine that feeds it, both of which account for hundreds of jobs on a reservation where unemployment is about eight times higher than the national rate.

Some local Navajo leaders are pushing the tribe to shift to renewable energy development, but such projects would still require reviews to determine potential impacts on the environment and cultural resources.

As for oil and gas drilling, the Bureau of Land Management has established a 10-mile buffer around the park and is developing a new resource management plan for millions of acres in the region. Federal officials have agreed to consider the cultural significance of sites in that effort.

Agency spokeswoman Donna Hummel said tribal meetings and government-to-government consultations will continue to be offered to help inform agency decisions.

The Navajo Nation's Historic Preservation Department is also requesting the agency draft a management plan specifically for cultural resources. The preservation department has said it doesn't have all traditional cultural properties and sacred areas documented within the basin.