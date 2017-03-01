Consumer spending up a bit, inflation at 4-year high

Washington • U.S. consumer spending rose at only a sluggish pace in January, even as signs of growing optimism about the economy have emerged.
Consumer spending increased 0.2 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent gain in December, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Spending on services — from haircuts to health care — was flat, and Americans spent less on long-lasting goods such as autos and appliances.
Prices also rose in a sign that inflation has perked up a bit. A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose 0.4 percent in January and has increased 1.9 percent in the past 12 months. That's the biggest year-over-year gain in more than four years.