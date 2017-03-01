Twitter adds safety tools, curbing abusive accounts
By BARBARA ORTUTAY The Associated Press
First Published 1 hour ago
•
Updated 1 hour ago
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the sign outside of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Twitter announced Wednesday, March 1, 2017, it is adding more new tools to curb abuse, part of an ongoing effort to protect its users from hate and harassment. It the second time in three weeks the company has released new features aimed at rooting out abusive content, signaling that it’s getting more serious about the issue after being criticized for not doing enough in the decade since its founding. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the sign outside of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Twitter announced Wednesday, March 1, 2017, it is adding more new tools to curb abuse, part of an ongoing effort to protect its users from hate and harassment. It the second time in three weeks the company has released new features aimed at rooting out abusive content, signaling that it’s getting more serious about the issue after being criticized for not doing enough in the decade since its founding. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)
New York • Twitter is adding more tools to curb abuse on its service as part of its ongoing effort to protect users from hate and harassment.
It is the second time in three weeks the company has released new ways to root out abusive content. It's a sign Twitter is getting more serious about the issue; it's faced criticism for not doing more in the decade since its founding.
Twitter said Wednesday that it's working to identify accounts engaging in abusive behavior even if no one has reported them. Previously, abuse had to be reported for Twitter to do anything.