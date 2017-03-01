Global stocks rise after Trump’s upbeat speech

Tokyo • Global stocks turned higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a relatively upbeat speech to the U.S. Congress. Investors were watching for signals on what's ahead in trade, regulations and tax policies, though they got few specifics.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 gained 1.6 percent to 4,936 and Germany's DAX jumped 1.4 percent 11,998. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.1 percent to 7,340. Wall Street looked set for gains, with Dow futures up 0.4 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.5 percent higher.

TRUMP SPEECH: In his speech, Trump struck a less confrontational tone than usual and steered away from dramatically negative descriptions of the state of the U.S. economy. He also reiterated his pledges to reform taxes, slash red tape and ramp up spending on defense and infrastructure projects. The promises have helped send U.S. stock benchmarks to records, but Trump offered little by way of detail.