State Farm plunges on $7B underwriting loss

"Loss costs throughout the auto-insurance industry had been increasing at an unexpected pace," Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders Saturday.

State Farm's net worth, a measure of assets minus liabilities, climbed to $87.6 billion on Dec. 31 from $82.7 billion a year earlier. The boost includes a $4.2 billion increase in the property-casualty units' stock portfolio.

State Farm is among the largest holders in companies including Walt Disney Co., Johnson & Johnson and IBM Corp., and counts on investments to help cushion underwriting losses.

The results are the first for a full year under Chief Executive Michael Tipsord, who was promoted in 2015 to replace Edward Rust. His compensation was $8.16 million for 2016, Dave Phillips, a spokesman for the company, said in an email.

Other units did better than auto insurance. There was a $1.6 billion underwriting gain from the segment that includes residential coverage. Life insurance, the banking unit and a mutual fund operation were also profitable.

The annual results compare with a 14 percent decrease at Allstate, which posted 2016 net income of $1.88 billion.

State Farm, which is owned by policyholders and has no publicly traded debt, reports results once a year and uses state accounting rules for insurers. Publicly traded insurers must use U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, making comparisons inexact.