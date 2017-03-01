Snap IPO offers investors both allure, quandary

Investors who don't hold sway over management decisions have less incentive to keep holding shares that don't meet performance targets, she said.

"You're not going to get a lot of people to boycott it because they will expect to get a pop in the first few days," Bennington said in an interview. If the shares "don't show performance pretty quickly," investors will have "way less time" in the investment community to hold them. "If it starts to turn, it will turn faster," she said.

Snap is seeking to raise as much as $3.2 billion in an IPO Wednesday, offering 200 million shares for $14 to $16 each. At the high point of the range, the Venice, California-based company could have a market valuation of as much as $18.5 billion.

At that level, Snap would have a price to sales ratio almost double Facebook Inc.'s current multiple, a lofty level for a company that has yet to make a profit. Orders for the IPO are concentrated at about $17 to $18 a share, people familiar with the process said Tuesday.

A representative for Snap declined to comment, citing the company's pre-IPO quiet period.

Facebook and Twitter's debuts show what can go right and wrong when a social-media darling becomes accountable to public investors. Snap would do well to follow the former, barring that company's early tumultuous trading.

Facebook priced the shares in its IP0 at the top end of the proposed range in May 2012. Following a first-day trading technology glitch, shares climbed less than 1 percent and languished for more than a year.

Once the company started to prove that its bet on smartphone software was paying off, things turned around. The stock surged 30 percent in July 2013, after Facebook posted revenue and profit for the second quarter that beat estimates.

Now, Facebook has about 1.2 billion daily active users on its flagship platform and 1.2 billion monthly on its messaging tool WhatsApp. Facebook's Instagram introduced a video-reel feature -- similar to Snapchat's stories -- that already has 150 million daily users.

Twitter's a different story. The micro-blogging site priced its shares above the marketed range in November 2013 and the stock climbed 73 percent in its first day of trading. The company then stumbled through its first few quarters, failing to show consistent user growth and trying to get investors to switch focus to different metrics.

A year and a half after its IPO, shares took a dive when Twitter cut its 2015 sales forecast, casting a shadow on Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo's credibility. The stock closed at $16.06 a share on Monday, down 38 percent from the IPO price of $26. Twitter has about 319 million monthly active users.

A lesson for Snap founder and Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel from both of those: In Snap's first few quarters as a public company it needs to meet the expectations management established during the roadshow, when it was marketing the stock to potential investors.

For Snap, that means continuing to increase revenue per user, addressing slower user growth -- which fell below 50 percent in the fourth quarter for the first time since at least 2014 -- and inching closer to profitability.

Snap posted a net loss of $515 million last year, according to the IPO prospectus, shelling out cash to infrastructure providers including Alphabet Inc.'s Google and for research and development. That compares with a loss of $382 million the previous year. Revenue climbed almost seven-fold in 2016, to $404 million from $59 million.