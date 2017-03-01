Video shows Uber CEO berating driver over fares

There's no question that it's been a hard year for Kalanick and Uber — or really, a bad year compressed down into an awful three months. And it keeps getting worse.

That pleasant conversation between Kalanick and his friends in the back of an Uber Black?

It devolved into a heated argument over Uber's fares between the CEO and his driver, Fawzi Kamel, who then turned over a dashboard recording of the conversation to Bloomberg.

Kamel, 37, has been driving for Uber since 2011 and wants to draw attention to the plight of Uber drivers. The video shows off Kalanick's pugnacious personality and short temper, which may cause some investors to question whether he has disposition to lead a $69 billion company with a footprint that spans the globe.

Uber declined to comment on this video.

In December, Uber pulled its self-driving cars off the road in San Francisco after the California Department of Motor Vehicles said they were operating illegally without an autonomous vehicle license.

In January, more than 200,000 people uninstalled their accounts, and .DeleteUber trended on Twitter, after the company was accused of undermining a New York taxi union strike protesting President Donald Trump's refugee ban.

On Feb. 2, Kalanick reluctantly left his spot on Trump's business advisory council to appease the company's liberal-leaning employees and users-not to mention its many immigrant drivers.

On Feb. 19, a former software engineer at Uber wrote a blog post alleging that she had been propositioned for sex by her manager and that when she'd taken the issue to human resources, an HR rep had said that he wouldn't be punished, in part, because he was a "high performer."

On Feb. 23, Alphabet's autonomous car company Waymo sued Uber and its self-driving car company Otto, accusing an Uber employee of stealing trade secrets by downloading 14,000 files onto an external hard drive.

On Monday, Uber's head of engineering resigned after the company said it learned that he had faced a sexual harassment complaint at Alphabet, his former employer. He denied the allegations.

The company has responded to the former engineer's allegations by hiring the former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder to investigate the female software engineer's claims.

"What's described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in. Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired," Kalanick wrote on Twitter.

On Waymo's claims that Uber has stolen trade secrets, an Uber spokeswoman said, "We have reviewed Waymo's claims and determined them to be a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor, and we look forward to vigorously defending against them in court."