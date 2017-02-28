Treasury yield curve flattens on rate ideas

Treasuries were mixed in late trading Tuesday as comments by San Francisco Fed President John Williams boosted the market-implied odds of a Fed rate increase in March, lifting short-maturity yields, while longer-dated debt benefited from month-end demand.

The two-year yield was higher by 3 basis points, while the 30-year yield was lower by 1.7 basis points as of 3:40 p.m. in New York.

The yield curve from five to 30 years, which steepened after Johnson & Johnson joined the corporate-issuance calendar with a deal including 30-year bonds, subsequently flattened by more than 4 basis points.

Ahead of President Donald Trump's speech to Congress at 7 p.m. Mountain time, the administration's failure to reach agreement with congressional Republicans on tax cuts and budget principles remained in focus.