Target, Perrigo plunge; Nutrisystem surges

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
• Tenet Healthcare Corp., down $3.37 to $19.30
The hospital operator reported a smaller-than-expected profit and gave a weak outlook as fewer patients were admitted.
• Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.32 to $40.41
Online brokerages fell after Fidelity and then Schwab said they will cut their commissions for retail brokerage investors.
• Perrigo Co., down $9.91 to $74.77
The company said its chief financial officer resigned and it will sell royalty rights to a multiple sclerosis drug.
• Priceline Inc., up $92.12 to $1,724.13
The online bookings company posted strong earnings, and other measurements of its business improved.