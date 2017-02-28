Target, Perrigo plunge; Nutrisystem surges

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• Tenet Healthcare Corp., down $3.37 to $19.30

The hospital operator reported a smaller-than-expected profit and gave a weak outlook as fewer patients were admitted.

• Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.32 to $40.41

Online brokerages fell after Fidelity and then Schwab said they will cut their commissions for retail brokerage investors.

• Perrigo Co., down $9.91 to $74.77

The company said its chief financial officer resigned and it will sell royalty rights to a multiple sclerosis drug.

• Priceline Inc., up $92.12 to $1,724.13

The online bookings company posted strong earnings, and other measurements of its business improved.