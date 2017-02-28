New help for that bane of middle-age: vision

Nearly everybody will experience presbyopia at some point, usually starting in the mid-40s. At first you may notice yourself holding restaurant menus at arm's length. Eventually, even in good light, reading becomes a blur.

How well you see has to do with how light is directed through the natural lens to the back of the eye. That lens stiffens with age, losing its ability to shift and bend light so that it becomes more difficult to focus close-up.

The usual options are magnifying drugstore reading glasses or, for people with other vision problems, bifocals, multifocal contact lenses or what's called monovision, correcting for distance vision in one eye and near vision in the other.

"I have glasses everywhere — the bedroom, the office, the kitchen," said Christianne Krupinsky, 51, of Marriottsville, Md., who'd never needed them until presbyopia struck. "Getting ready in the morning, even to put on jewelry I can't see the clasp. It's so frustrating."

And while surgery always carries some risk, corneal inlays that are implanted into the eye's clear front surface are getting attention because they're removable if necessary.

"It's not magic. It's surgery. People have to remember this is not one and done," but requires post-surgical exams and care, said Dr. Deepinder K. Dhaliwal of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a corneal specialist who is watching studies of the inlays.

Krupinsky was a little nervous while lying on the operating table to receive the new Raindrop near vision inlay.

"The most you're going to feel is pressure," promised Washington refractive surgeon Dr. Mark Whitten, applying numbing drops to her left eye.

A gel-like device that looks like a miniature contact lens, the Raindrop is smaller than the eye of a needle. It's the first implant to treat presbyopia by changing the cornea's shape, making it steeper to alter how light passes through.

It's placed in only one eye; both eyes still see at a distance. Patients can test-wear a single contact lens to be sure they'll like the effect before choosing surgery.

Rose, the ophthalmologist, checked for dry eye, underlying diseases like glaucoma, and whether the corneas were thick and healthy enough to implant before turning Krupinsky over to her surgical partner.

"Just look straight up," Whitten said as he used a laser to slice a flap in Krupinsky's cornea. He centered the Raindrop inlay over her pupil and lowered the flap to seal it in place.

Minutes later, Krupinsky read lines on an eye chart she previously couldn't make out without glasses, albeit still a little blurry. She'll need eye drops for several months as her cornea heals so vision can sharpen.

Maker ReVision Optics Inc. is gradually training eye surgeons to use the Raindrop properly, after the Food and Drug Administration approved it last summer based on a study of 373 people whose only vision problem was moderate presbyopia. Two years later, 92 percent had good near vision, 20/40 or better without glasses, in the implanted eye.