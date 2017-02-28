Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

What analysts, investors want to hear from Trump

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 6 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Washington • Economists and investors will be looking for one thing above all from President Donald Trump's speech to the nation Tuesday night:

Details.

What will his promised tax cuts look like? Which Obama-era regulations will be reversed? Will he push for an infrastructure spending plan this year?

Trump's broad campaign promises to sharply cut taxes, reduce red tape and boost spending on infrastructure have helped lift the stock market to record highs. Yet without some further guidance on specific plans, investors might grow impatient.

"The stock market has been pricing in a pretty optimistic scenario about what policy changes under a Trump administration will look like," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds.

And while Trump has made ambitious pledges to accelerate economic growth, many analysts say they are skeptical and eager to hear specifics of how he would do so.

John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo, notes, too, that the Federal Reserve is likely craving more information as it wrestles with the timing of its future interest rate hikes.

Here are five areas that economists and investment strategists say they hope to learn more about from Trump's speech:

———

CORPORATE TAXES: IT'S ALL IN THE DETAILS

Trump has promised to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. House Republican leaders have proposed the same cut. But they also want other changes, like making the purchase of machinery and other industrial goods fully tax-deductible to encourage more business investment.

To reduce business debt loads, Republican leaders also want to end the tax-deductibility of corporate debt. Companies with heavy debt loads could face a larger tax burden.

Whether Trump agrees with these proposals remains a mystery. He has also sent mixed signals about a proposed "border-adjusted" tax plan pushed by House Republicans, which would essentially tax imports while exempting exports.

———

WHAT ABOUT TAX CUTS FOR YOU AND ME?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a television interview last week that the White House wants to focus on "middle income tax cuts." Yet the tax cuts Trump proposed during the campaign would benefit mainly wealthier Americans. Confusingly, Mnuchin had previously said that high-income Americans wouldn't get an "absolute tax cut" from Trump's plan.

Those contradictions suggest that the Trump campaign blueprint might be revamped. But so far, there have been few hints of how.

"It would be really helpful if we heard some details about whatever tax plan he's going to support," said Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors.

» Next page... 2 3 Single page

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()