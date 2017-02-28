What analysts, investors want to hear from Trump

And while Trump has made ambitious pledges to accelerate economic growth, many analysts say they are skeptical and eager to hear specifics of how he would do so.

John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo, notes, too, that the Federal Reserve is likely craving more information as it wrestles with the timing of its future interest rate hikes.

Here are five areas that economists and investment strategists say they hope to learn more about from Trump's speech:

———

CORPORATE TAXES: IT'S ALL IN THE DETAILS

Trump has promised to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. House Republican leaders have proposed the same cut. But they also want other changes, like making the purchase of machinery and other industrial goods fully tax-deductible to encourage more business investment.

To reduce business debt loads, Republican leaders also want to end the tax-deductibility of corporate debt. Companies with heavy debt loads could face a larger tax burden.

Whether Trump agrees with these proposals remains a mystery. He has also sent mixed signals about a proposed "border-adjusted" tax plan pushed by House Republicans, which would essentially tax imports while exempting exports.

———

WHAT ABOUT TAX CUTS FOR YOU AND ME?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a television interview last week that the White House wants to focus on "middle income tax cuts." Yet the tax cuts Trump proposed during the campaign would benefit mainly wealthier Americans. Confusingly, Mnuchin had previously said that high-income Americans wouldn't get an "absolute tax cut" from Trump's plan.

Those contradictions suggest that the Trump campaign blueprint might be revamped. But so far, there have been few hints of how.

"It would be really helpful if we heard some details about whatever tax plan he's going to support," said Bob Baur, chief global economist at Principal Global Investors.